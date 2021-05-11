One One Wealth Management LLC Takes $271,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3,553.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.24. 474,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,806. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

