Ontology One Day Volume Reaches $1.04 Billion (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00004269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00066387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00317983 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00045034 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,335,767 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

