Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

OTRK opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

