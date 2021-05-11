Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0152 on Top Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 126.5% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $16.12 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00085085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.88 or 0.00866073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

