Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.87. Opsens shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 20,078 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPSSF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

