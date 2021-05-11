Opus Reaches Market Cap of $664,528.23 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Opus has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One Opus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $664,528.23 and $225.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00082544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00060036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00106667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.31 or 0.00772713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,838.52 or 0.08811537 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.