Orbit Chain Price Up 2.8% This Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00005309 BTC on major exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $42.15 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00084472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00061062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00107397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.11 or 0.00797257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.61 or 0.09041587 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.