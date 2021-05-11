Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

ORGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of ORGO opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Organogenesis has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.50 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,762,304.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101 in the last three months. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,183 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $13,611,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $16,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

