Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OSMT opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.92. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.64). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $34.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.