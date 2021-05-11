OTR Global Upgrades Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to “Positive”

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by research analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

NYSE KSS opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Kohl’s by 15,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 317,855 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

