Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.89% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,628,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 72,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $36.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.

