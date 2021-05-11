Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 23,900 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $337,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,911,325 shares in the company, valued at $578,077,022.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

ORCC stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,198 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $11,051,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,855.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 905,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 859,293 shares during the period. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $9,275,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $6,868,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

