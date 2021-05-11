PAC Protocol Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $153.13 million and approximately $541,121.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003575 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.39 or 0.00727139 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019663 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,483,378,613 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

