PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Receives GBX 455 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 455 ($5.94).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

Shares of LON:PAGE opened at GBX 586 ($7.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. PageGroup has a one year low of GBX 328.60 ($4.29) and a one year high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 526.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 466.67.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total value of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.