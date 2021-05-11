PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Down to $73.39

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.39, but opened at $66.41. PAR Technology shares last traded at $67.18, with a volume of 3,196 shares trading hands.

PAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. On average, analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

