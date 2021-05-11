Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

