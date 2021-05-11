Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $122,181.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $504,584.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWRE opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

