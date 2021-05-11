Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $433,000 Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 896,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $54,503,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 615.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 436,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $34,426,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPD opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average is $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

