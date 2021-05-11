Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The Toro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Toro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in The Toro by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTC opened at $115.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The Toro Company has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $118.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.40.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

