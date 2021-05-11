Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Sells $2,435,139.45 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, hitting $312.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,960. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $140.01 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 37.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 43.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 72.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

