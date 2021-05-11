Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $316.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.95.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,836 shares of company stock worth $8,423,479 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.