Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading 7.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Party City Holdco traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 288,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,259,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

PRTY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,568,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 827,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 767,084 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

