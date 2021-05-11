Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.38

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.38 and traded as low as $8.89. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 1,239 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,887 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

