Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

