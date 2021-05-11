Paul Donovan Sells 5,383 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WWD traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.79. The stock had a trading volume of 249,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,382. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

