Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $475.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.78.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $317.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $233.27 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 112.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

