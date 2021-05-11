Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.78.

Paycom Software stock opened at $317.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.20 and its 200 day moving average is $398.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $233.27 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.48, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

