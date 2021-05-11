Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $205.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.94.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $162.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.