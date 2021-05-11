PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $256.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $241.00 to $256.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $243.63 on Friday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $139.61 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.78 and a 200 day moving average of $239.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $286.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

