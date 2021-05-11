Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 505,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,278. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.