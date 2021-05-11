PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of PCM Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 86,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,049. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

