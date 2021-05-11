Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1723 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 108.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.4%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.