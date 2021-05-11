Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 283,908 shares.The stock last traded at $91.84 and had previously closed at $92.13.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

