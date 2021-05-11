Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.20.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:PEN opened at $263.37 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $314.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.16 and a 200 day moving average of $250.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -975.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,164,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,806,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after acquiring an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after purchasing an additional 108,878 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

