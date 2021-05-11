Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Perficient by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11. Perficient has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

