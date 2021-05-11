Performance Food Group to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of PFGC opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,663,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,780,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

