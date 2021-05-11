Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €180.25 ($212.06).

Several research firms have recently commented on RI. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €174.10 ($204.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €167.58 and its 200 day moving average is €159.45. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

