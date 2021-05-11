Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) PT Lowered to $35.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist started coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.21 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,063.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after buying an additional 149,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after buying an additional 149,560 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Personalis by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after buying an additional 234,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Personalis by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

