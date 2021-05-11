Pesetacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $73.00 (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $410,818.16 and $73.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pesetacoin has traded 48.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.27 or 0.00673491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,578,499 coins. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.