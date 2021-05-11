Pettee Investors Inc. Has $456,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Target by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Target by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.28. 88,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $217.39. The company has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.48.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

