P&F Industries (PFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. P&F Industries has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

In related news, major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $412,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,203.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.