PFB (TSE:PFB) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at ATB Capital

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of PFB in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

PFB stock opened at C$21.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.19. The company has a market cap of C$147.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.88. PFB has a 12 month low of C$9.70 and a 12 month high of C$23.62.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that PFB will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current year.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

