PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 9,863 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

