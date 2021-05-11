PGGM Investments Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,658 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 38.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

