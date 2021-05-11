PGGM Investments Has $827,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 95,185 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

