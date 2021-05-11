PGGM Investments Sells 13,917 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 57.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,441,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,630 shares of company stock worth $10,303,335. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $120.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $121.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

