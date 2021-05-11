PGGM Investments Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Truist Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1,779.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 52,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

