PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 28th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

