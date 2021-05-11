Phoenixcoin Price Up 31.8% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $2.44 million and $83.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,078.50 or 1.00615556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00045631 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $797.66 or 0.01431153 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.94 or 0.00705011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00011150 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.30 or 0.00388078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00230528 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011656 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006237 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,715,600 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

