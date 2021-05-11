PhoenixDAO Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $11.71 million and $3.58 million worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00086005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00062390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.00884595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00108457 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.